He's absolutely killing it in on the court, but NBA superstar Russell Westbrook has found himself in hot water for these aggressive comments during a recent NBA playoff game.

Russell Westbrook tells fan to "shut the f**k up"

The incident occurred during the Thunder's recent 119-108 point win over the Mavericks in Dallas.

"I’m not even talking to you bro. Just sit down with your wife and shut the f**k up," Westbrook says to a Mavericks fan.

The high-flying point guard was fined $32,470 for inappropriate language after the incident.