LeBron James' son dominates junior tournament

While his dad was finishing off the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA playoffs, LeBron James Jr was putting on his own show on the court.

LeBron James's son dominates junior tournament

Ironically enough, at the 2016 King James Shooting Stars Classic, the heir to the James basketball empire did the family name proud, balling out for the North Coast Blue Chips, showing off his silky ball handling, passing and three-point shooting.

The fifth-grader's team was eventually beaten in the semi-finals, but the glimpses of talent and playing style are all too close to his famous father.

The youngster has already amassed an extensive YouTube mixtape, just add this latest reel to the collection.