News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Simmons' crazy trick play highlights masterclass performance
Simmons masterclass leads Aussie NBA assault

LeBron James' son dominates junior tournament

7Sport /

While his dad was finishing off the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA playoffs, LeBron James Jr was putting on his own show on the court.

LeBron James's son dominates junior tournament

LeBron James's son dominates junior tournament

Ironically enough, at the 2016 King James Shooting Stars Classic, the heir to the James basketball empire did the family name proud, balling out for the North Coast Blue Chips, showing off his silky ball handling, passing and three-point shooting.

The fifth-grader's team was eventually beaten in the semi-finals, but the glimpses of talent and playing style are all too close to his famous father.

The youngster has already amassed an extensive YouTube mixtape, just add this latest reel to the collection.


Back To Top