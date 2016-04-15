The Warriors won 73 games, Kobe retired, the Bulls imploded and Sixers suck. The regular season is over, it's time for the playoffs.

NBA first round playoff preview

With both conferences balancing out through the middle seeds, there's plenty of up and down series' with Game 7 potential. Let's take a look at how things *should* shake out and I'll make some predictions which will no doubt be upended after a few games.

MOST ENTERTAINING MATCH-UPS

The middle seeds normally provide the best first round match-ups, given not a great deal separated these teams in the regular season, but there's three here which combine star power, roster uncertainty and upset potential.

East: (3) Miami Heat v (6) Charlotte Hornets

These teams finished with an identical 48-34 record, with the Hornets steamrolling their way through the second half of the season, shooting a ton of threes and moving the ball.

The three-point battle will be huge in this one. The Miami Heat have the third best defence when it comes to opponent three-pointers made per game and when the pace of the game slows down in the post-season, can the Hornets get their shots off quick enough?

This one should go the distance and in a game 7, i'm taking Joe Johnson, Dwyane Wade and the veteran Heat in the clutch.

Prediction: Miami 4-3

West: (4) Los Angeles Clippers v (5) Portland Trailblazers

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have to shoot the lights out in this one to give the Blazers a chance. And who's to say they won't?

Unfortunately for them, the Clippers can live with that as long as no-one else gets going for Portland. The Clips will use their advantage in the frontcourt to bully them down low and with Blake Griffin working his way back into rhythm, beating up on the Blazers frontcourt could be the run he needs to get back into gear.

Damian Lillard v Chris Paul is worth watching every game of the series. CP3 has the edge here. In four games this season, Lillard struggled against LA, averaging just 18 points on 32% shooting and 32% from downtown.

Despite that, Dame will win one game by himself. Book it.

Prediction: Clippers 4-2

NO REST FOR THE MAMBA: Kobe already back in the gym

KINGS CAN KARL: Sacramento part ways with coach George Karl

#MAMBADAY BREAKS THE INTERNET: How Kobe shut down Twitter

East: (4) Atlanta Hawks v (5) Boston Celtics

Another match-up of teams with the exact same record - there's nothing in this.

Two extremely well coached teams, who play tough defence and win by committee with a lack of a traditional superstar on either side. So what gives?

The Celtics need to kill them on the glass. The Hawks are 24th in the league in rebounds and 28th in rebound rate. The more second chance opportunities their bigs can create against a Hawks team which boasts the second best defence since the All-Star break will go along way.

Easy buckets in the playoffs are worth their weight in gold, especially against a team that defends like Atlanta.

Note: Evan Turner will hit a clutch behind-the-back dribble mid-range jumper at some point.

Prediction: Atlanta 4-3

THE GENTLEMAN'S SWEEPS

(2) Toronto Raptors v (7) Indiana Pacers

Stop Paul George, stop the Indiana Pacers.

PG13 struggled big time against the Raps this season and without him firing on all cylinders, I don't give the Pacers much of a chance here. Slightly hobbled with an ankle injury as well, it's not looking good.

The Raptors have plenty of options to swarm George defensively with DeMarre Carroll, rookie Norman Powell and even DeMar DeRozan able to switch over.

Couple that with Toronto's desperation to not be the first round exit jokers they have been in recent seasons, expect them to bolt out of the gates in this one.

Prediction: Toronto 4-1

East: (1) Cleveland Cavaliers v (8) Detroit Pistons

Whatever LeBron’s “Zero dark thirty-23” playoff mode is, it’s definitely working.

Since the All-Star break, LeBron has turned a huge corner, putting up 25.8 points, 8.0 boards and 7.2 assists per game. His shooting has gone through the roof as well, with 55.6% from the field and 37.9% from downtown.

However, the Pistons did win three of their four meetings this season, whatever that's worth.

If Andre Drummond can have an "Andre Drummond game" where he monsters the boards and puts up 28 points and 25 rebounds, forcing the Cavs defence to collapse on him and free up their shooters, they could grab a game. But probably just one.

Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1

THE SWEEPS

The first round presents a savage talent disparity between the top and the bottom seeds, don't expect these match-ups to last long.

West: (1) Golden State Warriors v (8) Houston Rockets

The Warriors have every right to be confident having only lost to the Rockets once in their past 10 meetings. The Rockets are a mess, scraping into the eighth seed, even their fans are brutally realistic about their chances.

Also, do not discount the powers of Oakland's own Lil B. His curse on James Harden and the Rockets goes back to last post-season and shows no signs of slowing down.

The power of " The BasedGods" curse made James harden get record most turnovers this year and the Warriors Nba most wins record - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) April 11, 2016

Does Harden go for 50 and will his team to a win? Maybe. But probably not. Get the brooms out, this one's a sweep.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors 4-0

West: (2) San Antonio Spurs v (7) Memphis Grizzlies

How on earth did the Grizzlies even stay in the playoffs? They lost 12 of their last 15 games and as injuries ravaged their team, using a record 28 different players this season. Yikes.

As the Grizzlies struggle to remember each others names, the Spurs will be reducing their stars' minutes and catching up on rest.

San Antonio won all four meetings this season by an average of 12.5 points. Things could get even uglier in the post-season.

Prediction: San Antonio Spurs 4-0

West: (3) Oklahoma City Thunder v (6) Dallas Mavericks

No-one on the Mavs can stop Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. That's kind of where this starts and finishes

Durant averaged 25.7 points on 51.9% shooting in three games this season, whilst Westbrook put up 17.8 points per game, 9.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals in four meetings.

Dirk Nowitzki is still carrying the Mavs, but a match-up with Serge Ibaka will be tiresome and exactly what the Thunder want. Unless Chandler Parsons miraculously returns from injury, their depth will be severely tested at small forward. It's all on rookie Justin Anderson.

The Thunder have been knows to flub their way through close finishes this season, so if the Mavs can hang with them, coach Rick Carlisle's late game genius could help them steal a win, but that seems unlikely.

Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder 4-0