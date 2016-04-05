If nothing else, Thon Maker has set himself for an eventful, possibly even precedent-setting spring.

Thon Maker says he's ready for the NBA draft - but is the NBA ready for him?

The seven-foot teenager who has spent the last two years at Ontario's Orangeville Prep declared for the NBA Draft via a Bleacher Report video - a move which immediately necessitates an eligibility ruling from the league and has raised questions about the Australian's readiness from experts.

Maker, born in the Sudan, raised in Australia and schooled in the U.S. and Canada, has been playing alongside his brother Matur at Orangeville Prep, and both are on the roster for next week's Biosteel All-Canadian game at the University of Toronto. According to ESPN, Maker will start pre-draft workouts soon.

Meantime, the league will rule on his eligibility. Along with an age limit of 19, the NBA requires one college year, or one year removed from high school -- the “one and done” rule. Maker turned 19 a couple of months ago, and his application to the draft contends that the two years of Orangeville Prep amount to post-high school work. Prior to coming north he got a high school diploma two years ago at Carlisle School in Virginia.

Thon Maker (Bleacher Report exclusive Sunday) interesting call 4 NBA; will it okay someone 4 Draft who basically took a prep year after HS? — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) April 4, 2016

Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical reports that if Maker succeeds this may well not be a slam dunk as far as immediate impact. But seven-foot projects with Maker's size and skills are hard to come by - you know someone will take the shot.

Wherever Thon Maker gets drafted, expect him to spend most of next couple years in the D-League. NBA execs have mostly seen him regress. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 4, 2016

One thing is for sure: If he plays in the April 11 Biosteel game, Maker’s going to draw a significant crowd. And that would be just the start if the NBA okays his draft status - which would open up a brand-new avenue to the league for talented prepsters.

More from Eh Game