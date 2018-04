Sacramento Kings might just have come up with the best half-time entertainment in the sporting world.

Priceless baby race at NBA half-time

The NBA side invited parents to bring their babies on court at half-time for a race.

With most of the babies barely getting out of their starting gates, a little boy and girl hit the lead.

That is until the boy lost interest and decided to lie down for a rest much to the amusement of the crowd.

The little girl continued to cross the line first and soak up her mother's love.