Five takeaways from the NBA week

WESTBROOK'S CONTROLLED CHAOS KEY FOR OKC

As Russell Westbrook zipped around the floor en route to posting 25 points, 11 rebounds and 20 assists against the Clippers, the confidence and control he exuded from start to finish was in one word, contagious.

Putting up numbers not seen since Magic Johnson in 1988, Westbrook unlocked the fine balance between getting his and making sure his teammates were involved early as he logged an assist on each of the Thunder's first six baskets.

For a guy that can sleepwalk to 25 points, getting his teammates locked in and confident from the start ensured everyone was engaged and focused on the defensive end also. To do it against a Clipper team who they squandered a 22-point lead to last week, this was a big psychological victory. And they have Westbrook to thank.

TIME FOR THE BULLS TO SHUT IT DOWN

With Jimmy Butler missing 13 of their past 14 games, the Bulls have been in free-fall, losing nine of those contests and unnecessarily putting Butler's injured knee through stress that could ultimately have long-term ramifications.

They're sitting just outside the playoffs and could well still sneak in, but is it worth it? You're best player is battling injuries, you're not going to win the title and making the playoffs to get booted in the first round significantly reduces your stock in the upcoming draft.

With one eye on next season, shut down Butler, put yourself in the lottery and build towards next season.

RUSSELL IS THE REAL DEAL

D'Angelo Russell has been the sleeping giant of the rookie class. Seemingly shackled by his coach duct taping him to the bench, we have only seen glimmers of what he can do. Now it's a full blown light show. This kid can play.

Since the All-Star break he's averaging 20.7 points a night while shooting 49.% from the field and most impressively, he is leading his team on the court not only with his play, but with his attitude.

Russell's brash confidence and unashamed swag have the Lakers feeding off that youthful energy and he is backing it up with big shots and making plays late in games.

Just ask him, he's got ice in his veins.

HERE COME THE HAWKS

The Hawks are timing their run to perfection.

After stumbling through the first two-thirds of the season, Atlanta's air-tight defence is helping them forge their identity heading into the playoffs. Ranked second in the NBA in defensive efficiency and sixth in points allowed per game, in the past two months Atlanta has found their groove on one side of the floor at least.

One that would make Dikembe proud. ☝👑 https://t.co/gbDzXysecu — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 11, 2016

Making teams work tirelessly to score has allowed them to not have to be the offensive juggernaut we saw last season. That might not be the worst thing.

In the playoffs, defence means so much more and gets you so much further. This team has good offensive players, but the version of the Hawks that is a defensive nightmare might be a scarier playoff team. Don't rule out a top four finish in the East for this team.

KOBE GOT LEBRON ONE LAST TIME

Kobe Bryant's retirement tour has at times been about creating moments. From LeBron guarding him in the All-Star game, to the standing ovations around the country, Kobe has savoured competing with the best, one last time.

In today's game against the Cavs, Kobe added to the retirement showreel with a vintage bit of "you reach, I teach" old man footwork against the King.

Kobe can now retire in peace. He got him one last time.

You can follow Benyam on Twitter at @BenyamKidane