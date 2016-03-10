Women’s world number one golfer Lydia Ko spent some time at the Golden State Warriors practice facility with reigning NBA MVP Steph Curry, with the sharp-shooter showing off his golfing skills.

Steph Curry shows off his golf skills against Lydia Ko

The pair are both avid fans of each other sports, so naturally they cracked out the putter to see if Curry’s long range shooting translated to his golf game.

And it did. Steph coming ever-so-close to draining this full-court putt on the slippery hardwood.

Ko didn’t quite match his efforts when she picked up the basketball, bit was thrilled to catch up with two of the NBA’s biggest golf fans, Curry and Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala, who both regularly hit the links when they're not tearing apart NBA defences.

So cool to meet you @StephenCurry30 - I'll give you a couple shots a side when we tee it up!! 👊🏌🏀⛳️ pic.twitter.com/MproZj4Dqv — Lydia Ko (@LydiaKo) March 9, 2016