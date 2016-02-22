News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Simmons' crazy trick play highlights masterclass performance
Simmons masterclass leads Aussie NBA assault

Kunek apologises for blackface Instagram post

7Sport /

Opals forward Alice Kunek has apologised after an Instagram post of her in blackface makeup was slammed by teammate Liz Cambage, generating a storm of criticism on social media.

Notre Dame wins national title on buzzer beater
0:26

Notre Dame wins national title on buzzer beater
Simmons flies high for stunning dunks
0:19

Simmons flies high for stunning dunks
Simmons pull off cheeky inbounds play
0:15

Simmons pulls off cheeky inbounds play
Peter Schrager: If I'm Sam Darnold I'm dying to go to Cleveland
3:34

Peter Schrager: If I'm Sam Darnold I'm dying to go to Cleveland
Kyle Brandt: Andrew Luck and the Colts can win the AFC South in 2018
2:40

Kyle Brandt: Andrew Luck and the Colts can win the AFC South in 2018
Nate Burleson: Without Russell Wilson the Seahawks don't go
2:25

Nate Burleson: Without Russell Wilson the Seahawks don't go
Faf du Plessis with a captains knock
0:32

Faf du Plessis with a captains knock
0402_1800_PER-FlagBearer
0:22

Mark Knowles named Australian flagbearer
Sicily's nasty knee on Selwood
0:42

Sicily's nasty knee on Selwood
Cummins thunderbolt smashes Faf's finger
0:48

Cummins thunderbolt smashes Faf's finger
Hawks survive Cats comeback to win thriller
1:29

Hawks survive Cats comeback to win thriller
0402_1800_BRI-CommGamesVillage
2:08

Inside the Commonwealth Games athletes' village
 

Kunek quickly deleted the post after the swell of attention, setting her account to private and making a follow-up post to apologise for her actions.

Kunek's original post. Source: Instagram

"I am so unbelievably sorry to all my followers who were offended my by previous post. It was never my intention to offend anyone at all. It was an honest mistake," Kunek posted on Instagram.

She then took to Twitter to further explain her costume's apparent attempt to 'support' rapper Kanye West.









Cambage was later subjected to a barrage of tweets and messages following her criticism of Kunek.


Back To Top