Kunek apologises for blackface Instagram post

Opals forward Alice Kunek has apologised after an Instagram post of her in blackface makeup was slammed by teammate Liz Cambage, generating a storm of criticism on social media.

Kunek quickly deleted the post after the swell of attention, setting her account to private and making a follow-up post to apologise for her actions.

"I am so unbelievably sorry to all my followers who were offended my by previous post. It was never my intention to offend anyone at all. It was an honest mistake," Kunek posted on Instagram.

She then took to Twitter to further explain her costume's apparent attempt to 'support' rapper Kanye West.

1/4. I'm sorry that people would think my support of Kanye as being racist in some way. — Alice Kunek (@AliceKunek) February 21, 2016

2/4 People who know me, know that I don't judge others based on the colour of their skin. — Alice Kunek (@AliceKunek) February 21, 2016

3/4 One of the things I love most about basketball is that I get to play with and against women from different countries , — Alice Kunek (@AliceKunek) February 21, 2016

4/4 religions & upbringings and be united as a team. I never meant to offend any team mates, fans, or people in the community. — Alice Kunek (@AliceKunek) February 21, 2016

Cambage was later subjected to a barrage of tweets and messages following her criticism of Kunek.