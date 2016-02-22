Kunek apologises for blackface Instagram post

Opals forward Alice Kunek has apologised after an Instagram post of her in blackface makeup was slammed by teammate Liz Cambage, generating a storm of criticism on social media.
Kunek quickly deleted the post after the swell of attention, setting her account to private and making a follow-up post to apologise for her actions.
"I am so unbelievably sorry to all my followers who were offended my by previous post. It was never my intention to offend anyone at all. It was an honest mistake," Kunek posted on Instagram.
She then took to Twitter to further explain her costume's apparent attempt to 'support' rapper Kanye West.
Cambage was later subjected to a barrage of tweets and messages following her criticism of Kunek.