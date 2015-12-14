Westbrook inbounds off opponent's back, nails buzzer-beater

With a move straight off the pick-up court, Russell Westbrook inbounded the ball off an unsuspecting Rodney Hood's back, before sinking a half-time buzzer-beater.

The genius play with just 0.7 seconds remaining might just be the most Westbrook play ever and arguably the only way he could have gotten a shot up in such a short space of time to cut the Jazz's lead to 51-38.

The Thunder would go on to claim a 104-98 overtime win, with Westbrook finishing with 25 points and 11 rebounds, helped by Kevin Durant's monster second half where he buried 29 of his 31 points after half-time.

There must be something going on in the OKC locker room when it comes to unorthodox assists. Earlier this season Kevin Durant pulled off this ridiculous assist of his own butt.