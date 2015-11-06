5-on-5: The best takeaways from the NBA week

From Steph Curry's fire emoji shooting to Matthew Dellavedova's alley-oop bonanza, Benyam Kidane breaks down the five biggest takeaways from this week's NBA action.

5-on-5 with Benyam Kidane

OKC FLOUNDERING LATE IN GAMES

As the Thunder ease into life under new head coach Billy Donovan, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant have been impressive, but it’s been at the end of games where the Thunder have looked less than spectacular.

Westbrook, who is averaging 28 points, 10.6 assists and 7 rebounds is playing with ferocious intensity, but it’s the late-game execution where the Thunder need him the most. They have stumbled against the Raptors, Rockets and Bulls, with too many mental lapses with the game on the line.

As they move towards a more fluid, ball-sharing system, at the end of the game, someone still needs to take over and personally I think that man is Westbrook.

As Durant said after their loss to Toronto, this is a make or miss league and right now the Thunder are missing, more than they’re making.

Except for pre-game outfits, they are forever winning.

HOW DID THIS BECOME THE MOST UNSTOPPABLE PLAY IN THE NBA?

It doesn't involve any of the Cavaliers three best players, but the reserve unit offence of "Dellavedova lobs it to Thompson" is as unbelievably predictable as it is unbelievably effective.

Thompson's best offensive skill is finishing lobs and for Dellavedova, he is a pass-first guy, always looking for the open man, rolling to the hoop. Against the Knicks, it was laughable how often they were able to run the exact same play all game and get the same result. But hey, that probably says more about New York than the Cavs.

If it aint broke, don't fix it.

At this rate, Matthew Dellavedova to Tristan Thompson will be the new Jason Kidd to Kenyon Martin. #Cavs — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) November 5, 2015

SOMEHOW THIS IS STEPH CURRY'S SHOT CHART

Steph Curry is just about out of his mind right now with this shot chart 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/l2ZSiVV4Ug — Benyam Kidane (@BenyamKidane) November 6, 2015

No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you, this actually how good Steph Curry is playing right now. The Warriors are 5-0, Curry is hitting 57% from the field and an absurd 50% of his three-pointers.

If that wasn’t outrageous enough, the league’s best shooter is somehow the third most improved shooter this season.

It's super early, but Stephen Curry ranks as the league's 3rd most IMPROVED shooter: pic.twitter.com/KKHWXnfk9s — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) November 5, 2015

Dear God.

PORZINGIS IS READIER THAN WE ALL EXPECTED

Kristaps Porzingis' per-36 minutes averages thru his first 5 career games: 18.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.9 blocks. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 5, 2015

The Knicks no.4 draft pick has surprisingly been able to contribute right away. His shooting, passing and work on the boards have been a nice compliment for New York. Sure he gives up a lot of silly fouls and isn't the best on the defensive end, but if he keeps up his murderous put-back dunk rate, he will definitely help the Knicks this season, more than he will hurt.

ICYMI, Kristaps Porzingis is the new Kenny "Sky" Walker: https://t.co/uBPcjaX6bj — Complex Sports (@Complex_Sports) November 3, 2015

DERRICK ROSE'S SHIRT GAME

For a guy who is normally quite reserved and basically one of the most unfunniest players in the NBA, Rose busted out one of the best memes of the season.

When they ask your Dad if Chicago can possibly win in Cleveland.... pic.twitter.com/VdD49eq5GB — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 10, 2015

Everyone remembers his son PJ pulling the ultimate stank face during a playoff press conference last season, so naturally Rose turned that into a t-shirt.

Father of the year right here.

You can follow Benyam on Twitter @BenyamKidane.