Thon Maker leaves the crowd in awe with this magic move

Aussie high school basketballer Thon Maker had Twitter, Vine and everything in-between abuzz with his showing at the Fab 48 tournament in Las Vegas.

Thon Maker's crossover

The highlight of the day saw the Aussie big man squared up against highly-rated recruit Bam Adebayo, but the match-up will be remembered for Maker’s wild crossover, step-back and swish move, which sent Adebayo tumbling to the floor.

The effortless move from the 7’1" Maker was a timely reminder of just how damaging his silky skill-set is, after some recently underwhelming performances.

Maker has been putting in work of late, bulking up his slender frame to a 100 kilograms, adding 13 kg’s of muscle, without losing any speed.

His decision to remain in school and not re-classify and rush to college basketball looks to be a wise one, with the 18-year-old taking his time to develop both his body and refine his game. That handle is looking far to smooth for guy that size.

Whilst the move was jaw-dropping, the reactions in the crowd are equally entertaining. This guy can’t believe it.