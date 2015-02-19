The collision was enough to make any rugby fan cringe.

Basketball cheerleader gets cleaned up courtside

Kentucky's Devin Booker went up for a first-half transition layup Tuesday night at Tennessee, got fouled hard from behind and careened into the lower body of a Tennessee cheerleader standing on the baseline facing the other direction.

The impact was eerily reminiscent of severe knee injuries unsuspecting gridiron players have suffered when their feet are planted and another player is blocked into their legs.

Thankfully, Tennessee cheerleader Kristen Huskey was unharmed.

We know that because she and Booker had a nice exchange on Twitter after the Wildcats' 66-48 victory.

Is that Vol cheerleader alright? My bad. — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) February 18, 2015

Just to inform everyone, I didn't tear my ACL and I am okay! Appreciate the apology @DevinBook — Kristen Huskey (@kristenhuskey) February 18, 2015

Would Booker have been so quick to apologize for something that certainly wasn't his fault if he'd mowed down a portly middle-aged cameraman instead of a cheerleader? Only he can answer that, but regardless it was a nice gesture from the 6-foot-6 freshman.

Booker still has to step his game up, however, to match former Kentucky star Terrence Jones.

Three weeks after Jones barreled into Louisville cheerleader Jerica Logue chasing down a loose ball during the 2012 Final Four, he found a way to atone for the four stitches she had to get at halftime to close the wound on top of her head.

Jones showed up to Louisville cheerleading practice with a bouquet of flowers just as he said he would do when informed about Logue's injuries the night of the game.