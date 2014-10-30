College student wins $10k in epic basketball challenge

Bryan College student Gustavo Angel Tamayo is $US10,000 richer after pulling off an amazing succession of basketball shots.

The college challenge was to make a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half-court shot, all in under 30 seconds.

The prize on offer for any student who managed the unlikely feat was a sweet $US10,000 prize purse.

Step up Tamayo - a college football player, who grew up in England, and has never played a competitive game of basketball in his life.

Now this $10k challenge would be tough for an NBA star to pull off but Tamayo somehow manages to sink all four baskets, sending the crowd into raptures.

And to make Tamayo's achievement all the more impressive, he is currently nursing a broken finger on his left hand.

Bryan College basketball coach Don Rekoske said he was impressed with the footballer's skill on the court.

"I'm not sure there's a tougher contest," he told the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

"He had to go four for four, and you have to be hurried to make it within 30 seconds. It's a very tough contest to win."