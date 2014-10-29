The 2014/15 NBA season is here and with seven Aussies playing in the league this year, there’s never been a better time to tune in.

2014/15 NBA Season Preview

The off-season has seen plenty of new faces in new places, a fresh draft class of rookies and some of the biggest names in the game returning from injury. Let’s take a look ahead to what we can expect from the upcoming season.

Contenders

The Cleveland Cavaliers made the splashiest of off-season acquisitions, pairing LeBron James with Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving as well as adding in exciting coach David Blatt. They will automatically become a 55-win team, but the question is whether they can translate that into playoff success.

The Chicago Bulls are the only team likely to contend with the Cavaliers in the East and are arguably better placed as far as chemistry and continuity, pending the health of Derrick Rose. Adding Pau Gasol, Nikola Mirotic and of course getting Derrick Rose back will put them in a great position to contend, but it's their bench and depth that will really vault them into title contention. Tony Snell, Taj Gibson, Aaron Brooks and Doug McDermott will provide excellent back-up for a Chicago team notorious for exhausting the starting line-up.

In the Western Conference, the LA Clippers have their best opportunity ever to win a title. Blake Griffin’s ever expanding game is set to hit new heights this season alongside Chris Paul and this is the year where the baton will shift slightly more towards Griffin. His dominance will dictate just how far the Clippers go. He finished third in MVP voting last year and he’s only going to be better this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now Russell Westbrook’s team.......well for at least the first two months of the season.

We saw Kevin Durant’s game explode in Russell Westbrook’s absence last season, can Westbrook do the same and take his game and his team to another level in the absence of the reigning MVP?

The San Antonio Spurs will always be in contention, they are the reigning champs, the model of consistency and have a roster deep enough that you never know who is going to be the star man on any given night. Expect another solid run from Tim Duncan and co.

Guess who's back?

This season the league has been robbed of Paul George to injury and Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo, Michael Carter-Williams and Nick 'Swaggy P' Young on the mend for the early stages, but on the flip side Kobe Bryant and Derrick Rose return after missing the majority of last season.

Rose’s comeback intrigues more as his health and form have severe title implications for his team. If he can return to even 80 per cent of his explosive self of two and a half years ago, the Chicago Bulls will put themselves on a collision course with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bryant looks excitingly healthy so far, however a poorly assembled Lakers roster, a new head coach and the recent news of Steve Nash’s season ending injury, leave the Lakers looking more likely to allow Kobe to shoot as much as he wants as he passes Michael Jordan and moves into third place on the NBA all-time leading scorers list. That will be fun.

Rookies to watch

Andrew Wiggins and Zach Lavine: If you like uber-athletic small forwards who love dunking, tune into the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although they won’t be winning a whole lot of games, the entertainment will be worth watching.

Jabari Parker: Touted throughout his one year in college as the most NBA ready player in the class, A physical scorer, with a soft touch around the rim will get his shots up on a Bucks team devoid of any real offensive alternative. Bookmark him for Rookie of the Year honours.

Dante Exum: The Australian point guard has silenced a lot of critics in his first few months in the NBA. He is a long-term project, but early indications are exciting. A lightning first step, deft passing touch and a willingness to run will give coach Quinn Snyder a good 15-20 minutes a night in the Jazz rotation.

Aussie connection

Boomers veteran Joe Ingles will play behind Gordon Hayward on the Jazz and in smaller line-ups should get some good time at the small forward position. Dante Exum alone is worth watching the Utah Jazz, who are in store for an interesting year with a new head coach and a youthful core.

Expect to see Matthew Dellavedova in prime time a lot more to. His Cavaliers team will provide one of the stories of the year, but his play at the back-up point guard position will be huge for Cleveland, especially his ever-growing offensive combination with Dion Waiters.

Andrew Bogut’s Golden State Warriors will again be one of the exciting teams to watch, not just for their lights out three point shooting, but for Bogut’s new role in the offence under Steve Kerr. Expect to see a lot more high-post plays ran for Bogut whose passing will be a key part of the Warriors offence this season. His impact on the defensive end will provide a solid backbone for the team.

In San Antonio, Aron Baynes will expect some increased minutes this season, but Patty Mills is on the shelf with a shoulder injury until the middle of the season.

Rookie Cam Bairstow will find it difficult to crack the Bulls rotation, but the bruising forward is in for a great year of learning from his Bulls frontcourt teammates, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol.

Top five teams to watch

Golden State: Under new head coach Steve Kerr, will provide a good balance of offence and defence. The Warriors will probably shoot even more threes but expect some great set plays and nuances to allow Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to get even more open looks. Defence has been their mantra in recent years but Kerr will be able to give them more savvy on offence.

Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. If you love free-flowing, up-tempo basketball with two of the best players at attacking the rim on the same team, tune in to Cleveland.

The New Orleans Pelicans: As dysfunctional as they are, watching Anthony Davis blossom into the league’s best big man and legitimate MVP contender will be worth watching Eric Gordon and Tyreke Evans awkwardly co-exist on the same basketball team.

The LA Clippers: Not only are they one of the top teams, they are one of the most entertaining teams in the league. High-flying DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin plus Chris Paul and the bright lights of LA, they will be a team to watch for sure.

The Milwaukee Bucks: Hear me out. Giannis Antetokounmpo playing point guard for some games is as ridiculous as it sounds. At 6’11 with such a raw game, he alone is worth watching the lowly Bucks. Throw in Rookie of the Year front-runner Jabari Parker and the Bucks are all of a sudden interesting, despite their inevitably terrible win-loss record.