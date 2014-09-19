News

Rival tries to break the mask that broke the internet
Fans have a field day with NBA star's new mask

LeBron James' hairline makes headlines

Yahoo7 Sport /

The unveiling of LeBron James’ new Nike shoe design set social media alight this week – but not for the reasons the NBA star would have wanted.

The launch event went viral as basketball fans ogled James’ new-look hairline.

‘King James’ has long been known for his receding and butt-of-every-joke hairline but the off-season appears to have been kind to his follicles.

Clearly the switch from Miami Heat to Cleveland Cavaliers, possibly with the help of a little hair restoration treatment, has worked wonders for his scalp.



Hair restoration procedures are of course nothing new in the world of professional sport.

Just ask English footballer Wayne Rooney or Australia’s own Shane Warne, who both famously managed to wind back the clocks on their diminishing locks.


