In the wake of what happened in the town of Ferguson and the ensuing protests it was an image that America needed to see.

NBA star tweets incredible photograph

It was an act that would have gone unnoticed across the USA as well if not for NBA star Roy Hibbert.

Pacers star Hibbert posted a picture of a policeman in Indianapolis handing a pair of boots to a black homeless man.

“Just seen an Indy police officer pull over. Go into his trunk n give a homeless guy a pair of shiny boots. #COPS,” Hibbert tweeted to his 334,000 followers.

Just seen an Indy police officer pull over. Go into his trunk n give a homeless guy a pair of shiny boots. #COPS pic.twitter.com/36MxFs6g6x — Roy Hibbert (@Hoya2aPacer) September 8, 2014

The homeless man thought he was about to be given a ticket when he first spotted the office, he told Indianapolis’s RTV6.

“I’ve never met an unkind person on the street. They know I don’t mean them any harm,” he added.