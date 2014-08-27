Kevin Durant set to pocket huge endorsement deal worth up to $285 million

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant is set to pocket one of the most lucrative sports endorsement deals of all time.

Under Armour have offered the Oklahoma City Thunder forward a 10-year deal between $265-$285 million, an offer that would nearly triple his current seven-year deal with Nike, worth $70 million.

If Durant signs with Under Armour, it would be a huge coup for the predominantly American football apparel brand to make serious headway in basketball by attracting one of the games top stars.

The pressure is now on Nike, who have the opportunity to match the offer, but Durant's representatives at Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports Agency are putting the pressure on Nike to make a decision this week.

According to SportsOneSource analyst Matt Powell, the offer on the table is like nothing the sports world has seen before.

“We haven’t seen an athlete get that kind of money in a long time for a shoe contract,” Powell told USA Today.

“It’s a significant amount of an investment for Under Armour. I estimate it to be about 10 per cent of their annual marketing budget. It’s substantial in terms of that as well.”

The move would bolster not only Durant's bank balance, but Under Armour's competitive standing in the market Nike has dominated for so long. Durant's name carries approximately five per cent of the market for all basketball shoes and apparel, five times the share Under Armour currently holds at the moment.

Let's see how Durant's potential deal compares to some of sport's other big endorsements, according to the International Business Times

10. Maria Sharapova, Tennis: $70 million over 10 years from Nike

9. Damian Lillard, NBA: $100 million over 10 years from Adidas

8. Dwyane Wade, NBA: $100 million over 10 years from Li Ning

7. Rory McIlroy, Golf: $100 million over ten years from Nike

6. David Beckham, Football: $160 million lifetime deal with Adidas

5. George Foreman, Boxing: $200 million from Salton inc

4. Kobe Bryant, NBA: $15 million a season from Nike

3. Derrick Rose, NBA: $185 million over 14 years from Adidas

2. LeBron James, NBA: $30 million a season from Nike

1. Michael Jordan, NBA: $100 million in 2013 alone!

According for Forbes, the retired basketball legend earned more money in 2013 than any athlete, active or retired, except for boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr, thanks largely to sales for Nike's Jordan Brand reaching $2.7 billion last year.