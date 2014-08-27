News

Kevin Durant set to pocket huge endorsement deal worth up to $285 million

Yahoo7 Sport /

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant is set to pocket one of the most lucrative sports endorsement deals of all time.

Under Armour have offered the Oklahoma City Thunder forward a 10-year deal between $265-$285 million, an offer that would nearly triple his current seven-year deal with Nike, worth $70 million.

If Durant signs with Under Armour, it would be a huge coup for the predominantly American football apparel brand to make serious headway in basketball by attracting one of the games top stars.

The pressure is now on Nike, who have the opportunity to match the offer, but Durant's representatives at Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports Agency are putting the pressure on Nike to make a decision this week.

According to SportsOneSource analyst Matt Powell, the offer on the table is like nothing the sports world has seen before.

“We haven’t seen an athlete get that kind of money in a long time for a shoe contract,” Powell told USA Today.

“It’s a significant amount of an investment for Under Armour. I estimate it to be about 10 per cent of their annual marketing budget. It’s substantial in terms of that as well.”

The move would bolster not only Durant's bank balance, but Under Armour's competitive standing in the market Nike has dominated for so long. Durant's name carries approximately five per cent of the market for all basketball shoes and apparel, five times the share Under Armour currently holds at the moment.

Let's see how Durant's potential deal compares to some of sport's other big endorsements, according to the International Business Times

10. Maria Sharapova, Tennis: $70 million over 10 years from Nike

Getty Images: Nike is just one of many companies affiliated with the tennis ace.


9. Damian Lillard, NBA: $100 million over 10 years from Adidas

Getty Images: Lillard has only played two NBA seasons, but impressed enough for Adidas' liking.

8. Dwyane Wade, NBA: $100 million over 10 years from Li Ning

Getty Images: The Chinese sneaker company prised Wade away from Nike's Jordan brand.

7. Rory McIlroy, Golf: $100 million over ten years from Nike

Getty Images: Nike were quick to jump on golf's next big star

6. David Beckham, Football: $160 million lifetime deal with Adidas

Getty Images: Beckham might be retired but he is synonymous with the three stripes.

5. George Foreman, Boxing: $200 million from Salton inc

Getty Images: Who knew selling grills would be worth so much money?

4. Kobe Bryant, NBA: $15 million a season from Nike

Getty Images: Now entering the twilight of his career, Bryants appeal continues to hold strong.

3. Derrick Rose, NBA: $185 million over 14 years from Adidas

Getty Images: Adidas didn't hesitate to lock in the youngest ever MVP winnerto a long-term deal.

2. LeBron James, NBA: $30 million a season from Nike

Getty Images: James has been one of the faces of Nike since he left high school.

1. Michael Jordan, NBA: $100 million in 2013 alone!

According for Forbes, the retired basketball legend earned more money in 2013 than any athlete, active or retired, except for boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr, thanks largely to sales for Nike's Jordan Brand reaching $2.7 billion last year.

Getty Images: Jordan brand accounts for roughly five per cent of Nike's overall revenue.

