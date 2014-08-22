After more than a decade away from the game, Crocodile Longley is back in the basketball spotlight as an assistant coach for an Australian national team hoping to make noise at the FIBA World Cup.

Luc Longley back in the spotlight

For those unfamiliar with Longley, the 7-foot-2 center was discovered by New Mexico coach Gary Colson in Perth, Australia, averaged 13.4 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Lobos and was drafted No. 7 overall by the Timberwolves in 1991.

After a few unsuccessful seasons in Minnesota, Longley was traded to the Bulls, for whom he served as the starting center during the second of Michael Jordan's three-peats.

The legend of Longley, though, was born in Chicago, where he missed two months of the 1996-97 NBA season for separating his shoulder while bodysurfing on a road trip with Bulls teammate Jud Buechler off Hermosa Beach, Calif.

When he arrived in a sling, Longley told the Los Angeles Times he'd injured it fighting a shark — "He was bigger than me — and better looking" — before conceding the truth.

After another trade sent him to Phoenix for a trio of players and a first-round pick that later became Ron Artest, the legend of Longley continued.

In April 2000, he played through a pair of scorpion stings — one to his foot and the other his buttocks — suffered while sitting on the floor of his Arizona home sorting his CDs. As he told the Tucson Citizen, "I could just see the injury report: Ass bite."

So, when a career-ending ankle injury sent Longley packing back to Australia 13 years ago, the world was robbed of a great basketball storyteller — save for the time he purchased the rights to name a newly discovered shrimp species after his teenage daughter Clare Hanna on eBay in 2009.

Fear not, for Big Red has returned in midseason form as a 45-year-old assistant on the same national team he led at age 19 to its highest ever standing, a fourth-place finish at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.