NBA star LeBron James named world's fittest athlete

Sports Illustrated has compiled a list of the world's fittest athletes and basketball superstar LeBron James has topped the male category.

The list is a first for the magazine and ranked athletes based on four categories: speed, strength, endurance and agility. Each worth 10 points for a total of 40.

Former Miami Heat star James, who has since decided to come home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, scored a perfect 40, edging out second-placed Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo (38.5).

James could have used that endurance in Game 1 of the NBA finals, when he cramped up in the final minutes of the Heat's loss to eventual champions San Antonio Spurs.

"For the professional male athlete (fitness) is the very foundation of success. But even among the pros, some athletes stand head and sculpted shoulders above the rest," Sports Illustrated said.

With bronze in Sports Illustrated's list was Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt, whose fitness could have been hampered by a self-confessed addiction to chicken nuggets.

Rounding out the top five is America's welterweight boxing king Floyd Mayweather (36) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (35).