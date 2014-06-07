LeBron James copped a lot of Heat from fans and commentators for coming off early during Miami's loss to San Antonio in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but he also got it from sports drink company Gatorade.

Gatorade has a dig at Lebron James, then says sorry

The Spurs downed Miami Heat 110-95 in San Antonio, but two-time reigning NBA finals Most Valuable Player James was carried off the court with severe cramps.

The air-conditioning failed at the stadium in San Antonio as temperatures inside rose to more than 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26C).

As confused fans tweeted at Gatorade for an explanation for the cramping - which is believed to be caused by dehydration - the sports drink giants took the following subtle digs at James:

"We were waiting on the sidelines, but he prefers to drink something else," the account responded to one fan.

"This is awkward....We don't sponsor him. #fail.

"The person cramping wasn't our client. Our athletes can take the heat.

"Hydration definitely would've helped."

Gatorade is the official sports drink of the NBA, but their competitor Powerade sponsors James.

Gatorade deleted the tweets issued this apology, but couldn't resist one more pun.

"We got caught up in the heat of the battle. As a longtime partner of the Miami Heat, we support the entire team," Gatorade said in a statement.

Heat fans will take comfort in James insisting he will be available for Game 2.

"I am pretty sore right now from the muscle spasms," he said.

"I got two and a half bags of IV last night. So obviously I got no sleep.

"It was extreme conditions. I never played an NBA game like that with the heat. I looked in stands and saw every last fan with a fan waving it, and I knew this was something different.

"I sweat a lot... This used to happen to me a lot in high school. I (have) been tested for it."