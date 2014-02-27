Jersey of gay NBA star Jason Collins becomes top seller

If a player signs for a sports team for only 10 days, it is very unlikely their new team will make and sell merchandise bearing that player's name.

Jersey of gay NBA star Jason Collins instantly becomes league’s top seller

In the NBA, this seems like a pretty reasonable way to do business.

After all, 10-day players rarely stick with one team for even the duration of the regular season after they sign, let alone make enough of an impact on a fan base to justify the time and expense that goes into manufacturing memorabilia specifically celebrating a player who could be forgotten a mere week and a half after he first came into town.

Jason Collins, however, is not your average 10-day-contract player.

Collins, a 7-foot reserve centre and 13-year NBA veteran, announced last April that he is gay.

His recent addition by the Brooklyn Nets makes him the first openly gay player ever to suit up for and check into an NBA game, representing a landmark occurrence in the histories of the NBA, American professional sports, the gay rights movement and multiple other broader cultural contexts.

Even if he doesn't wind up sticking on the Nets roster for the remainder of the 2013-14 NBA season, the fact that he has appeared on it at all constitutes something many fans, including those who might not previously have been especially interested in purchasing team apparel, want to celebrate.

Shortly after Collins's first match last week, the NBA says there was "unprecedented" level of interest from those eager to purchase a Nets jersey with his name on it.

So this became available:

That's a Jason Collins replica jersey, available in Brooklyn's road black and home white, selling for US$69.95 (A$78) on NBAstore.com.

It quickly became the Number 1 selling item on the site and even more Collins merchandise became available.

Bloomberg is now reporting that, incredibly, Collins has four of the five best-selling items on the NBA site.

Besides the Nets home replica jersey, the top-selling items are his away replica jersey, the women's replica away jersey and the men's name and number T-shirt.

Bloomberg says the only other item in the top five is a LeBron James jersey.

The shirts are selling like hotcakes, but Brooklyn fans can't yet buy them at the Nets' official team store.

Barry Baum, the Nets' executive vice president and chief communications officer, says "if, and when, a player became signed for the entire season — which could easily happen in Collins's case — his merchandise would go on sale at the team store and on the team’s website."

In the interim, though, it might only be available via the league's store and on the league's website, not inside the Nets' own venue, and under NBA rules that would mean that the revenues from sales of the jerseys are split among the NBA's 30 teams.

One interesting note: The jersey that's drawing so much interest and reportedly selling so well isn't actually the jersey that Collins wore in his first game with the Nets.

Collins wore No. 46 against the Lakers last weekend, but that was because it was literally the only spare jersey the Nets had available — a generic jersey the team travels with in case of emergencies.

Collins is expected to don No. 98 — which he wore during the 2012-13 season as a quiet tribute to Matthew Shepard, an openly gay college student who was murdered in a hate crime in 1998 — when the Nets take on the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Wednesday night (US time).

The revelation that Collins's number selection was intended as a silent sign of solidarity with their late son floored Matthew's parents, Dennis and Judy Shepard, and his return to the NBA floor has Dennis Shepard thinking about all the positive things that can come of LGBT youth seeing Collins on the court.

"Jason helps those kids go ahead and live their lives to the fullest, and take their talent in academics, in sports, wherever it can take them," Shepard told ESPN.

"Some kids are still living hidden lives, living in fear, and the more you see Jason and Michael Sam and others encouraging them to be themselves, they'll understand they can get to the top of whatever ladder they're climbing.

"I was watching Jason and his brother (Jarron) back when they played at Stanford and I remember Judy having a big smile on her face when Jason came out and said why he was wearing 98.

"By bringing out Matt's story again, Jason is encouraging others to view people who are different in a new light. He's also giving a lot of kids out there hope, something to live for."

Dennis, Judy and their son Logan Shepard plan to make the drive from Wyoming to Colorado on Thursday night to watch the Nets take on the Denver Nuggets and see Collins suit up in his No. 98 jersey.

By then, it's a decent bet that Collins won't be the only person in Pepsi Center wearing one.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo! UK