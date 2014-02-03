Lauren Jackson furious at sexist reporting of Super Bowl

Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson has been left fuming after some of her greatest achievements were seemingly wiped from the history books.

Lauren Jackson furious at sexist reporting of Seattle's Super Bowl win

As the city of Seattle celebrated their first ever Super Bowl victory, Jackson expressed her frustration that the two WNBA titles she won with Seattle Storm in 2004 and 2010 were forgotten in the hysteria of the Seahawks' win.

Several news outlets reported that Seattle's Super Bowl victory was the first major sporting win for the city since the Seattle Supersonics won the NBA title in 1979.

Jackson was quick to point out that the Storm's two WNBA titles should be recognised.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter to express her frustration and attempt to right the wrong.

"We were good enough then and we are certainly good enough now to be acknowledged," Jackson tweeted along with an image of news stories reporting on the Storm's championship wins.

A tweet from Fox Sports Australia that omitted the Storm's victories sparked Jackson's response, but she said they weren't alone.

ESPN's Sports Center Twitter account and news website Seattle Post Intelligencer also omitted the Storm's victories in their reporting.