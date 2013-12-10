Video: NBA cheerleader gets surprise proposal

Fellas, this is how to propose to your girlfriend.

A cheerleader for NBA team Chicago Bulls got a wonderful surprise this week when her boyfriend interrupted one of her routines to pop the question in front of thousands of fans.

Ariana Rosado, a member of the wonderfully named ‘Luvabulls’ cheer squad, seemed confused when the music suddenly changed during a routine in the third quarter.

A baffled Rosado started to walk off the court before she was grabbed by the team’s mascot, Benny the Bull, and sat down on a chair with her teammates dancing around her.

Two inflatable Bulls mascots then joined the party – and out of one of them popped her boyfriend, Shane Zackery.

Finally, the penny dropped for Rosado and she tearfully accepted the proposal.

The news got even better for the pair – their Bulls side beat defending champions Miami Heat by 20 points.

