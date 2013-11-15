Harlem Globetrotter breaks world record for longest basketball shot

Corey "Thunder" Law of the Harlem Globetrotters took on the challenge of breaking a Guinness World Record, and successfully got the job done.

The rookie sunk an overhand beyond-full-court heave from a whopping 33.45m (109ft 9in) away at U.S. Airways Center, home of the Phoenix Suns.

Law set about breaking the record with some of his Globetrotter teammates, Anthony "Buckets" Blakes and "Slick" Willie Shaw. The three players alternated tries for an hour before Law was reportedly the only one who'd gotten close.

Law, 23, played his college ball at High Point University in North Carolina and is in his first year with the Globetrotters.

Law officially set a new Guinness World Record for longest made basketball shot ever recorded. His bucket takes over the top spot from one hit in February 2011 by Elan Buller, a former Pepperdine University point guard who connected from 31.88m (104ft 7in).

"I just wanted to hit the shot," Law later said.

"I really look up to Buckets and Slick — my teammates that were shooting with me — and I thought I could earn some 'cool points/respect' if a rookie could break a world record."

