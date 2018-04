A young boy has become a YouTube sensation after failing at dunking a basketball in the most spectacular fashion.

He starts out confident enough, proudly yelling that despite his small stature, he will dunk the ball.

He does not dunk the ball.

Instead he trips over a truck and tumbles in a somersault onto the floor.

Let it be a lesson to kids everywhere - when mum says clean up your toys, you better clean up your toys.