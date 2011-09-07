Gut-wrenching injury stops basketball game

Warning: Graphic footage may disturb some viewers.

A basketball player for the Dominican Republic has suffered a horrifying injury after falling awkwardly while attempting a pass.

Ex-Louisville guard Edgar Sosa snapped both his tibia and fibula simultaneously leaving the lower half of his leg dangling from his knee in a sickening fashion.

The Dominican Republic were leading opponents Panama in the FIBA Americas Championship Tournament before Sosa's awful injury stopped play.

In a great display of sportsmanship players from both sides formed a circle to pray for Sosa's recovery before the game continued.

Thanks to Total Pro Sports