Barcelona sell no Paulinho shirts at new signing's unveiling

It would appear Barcelona fans aren't overly enthused by the signing of Paulinho.

The Blaugrana formally introduced the Brazilian midfielder as their latest signing at Camp Nou on Thursday following a €40 million move from Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande.

While the Barca team store at the stadium is packed with personalized jerseys featuring Lionel Messi's No.10, Luis Suarez's No.9 and Andres Iniesta's No.8, Paulinho's No.15 was nowhere to be found.

Messi... get out of Barca while you still can!

And though fans have the option of asking for a custom-made shirt with any name and number, team store employees admitted to Goal that no one has asked for a Paulinho jersey yet.

So following up the world-record sale of Neymar by signing a former Tottenham flop apparently doesn't generate much buzz among the fan base. Who knew?