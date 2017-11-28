Banyana Banyana and Thembi Kgatlana nominated for top Caf accolades

Banyana Banyana and Thembi Kgatlana have been announced as nominees for the Caf Women’s National Team of Year and Women's Player of the Year accolades to be presented in Accra, Ghana, on the 4th of January.

This follows Banyana's impressive triumph at the Cosafa Women’s Championship in Zimbabwe where Kgatlana was at the heart of that campaign and also walked away with the Player of the Tournament gong.







Desiree Ellis' charges are facing competition, within the Women’s National Team of Year category, from Ghana U-20, Kenya, Nigeria U-20 and Zimbabwe.

Under Ellis, Banyana notched five wins, one draw and only lost once in the seven matches they played in 2017.

Four of those victories came from their emphatic Cosafa Cup triumph in the fifth edition of this spectacle where Banyana clinched their fourth to become the most successful team in the tournament.

University of Western Cape Ladies attacker Kgatlana, has been nominated for the Women's Player of the Year award for her outstanding performance during the year.

This follows the Thembisa-born's continued success for both UWC and Banyana. Adding to her Player of the Tournament award at the Cosafa, the 21-year-old also walked away with the USSA Football Women's Player of the Tournament and Top Goal Scorer, UWC Sports Women of the Year and Top Scorer awards respectively at her club and also represented the USSA National Team at the World Student Games in Taipei.







Thembi Kgatlana in 2017:



USSA Football Player of the Tournament & Top Scorer

USSA National Team

Cosafa Cup Player of the Tournament

UWC Sports Women of the Year & Top Goal Scorer



& NOW CAF Nominee for African Women Player of the Year















Joining her on the prestigious five-women shortlist, are Asisat Oshoala, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Rutendo Makore and Tabitha Chawinga.