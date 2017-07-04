Bamba Sport unveiled as KPL broadcast partners

Bamba Sport have been unveiled as the official broadcast partners of the Kenyan Premier League.

Bamba will broadcast live two league matches every weekend according to the new deal signed on Tuesday in a Nairobi Hotel. The six month contract is worth Sh36.7 million in cash which will go for production. "We are glad that Bamba Sport has decided to stream live Premier League matches for free," said outgoing KPL chairman, Ambrose Rachier during the launch.

Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quarcoo said, "We take yet another step to grow Kenyan sport. KPL represents the cream of Kenyan soccer and for the first time, we are making it free to Kenyans. We are even hoping to bring it to your mobile phones with support of our partners."

The acquisition of the top tier league adds to two local football products on Bamba Sport after National Super League. Fans will however, wait for at least two weeks to catch the first match live on the FREE to Air channel as the league is taking a break to pave way for GOtv Shield round of 32.

Bamba Sport will now replace SuperSport, who walked out of Kenyan football last April, citing breach of contract by the league managers.