Australia's record at the Rugby World Cup

AUSTRALIA'S RUGBY WORLD CUP RESULTS 1987-2007

Played: 34, won 29, lost 5





1987

Hosts: Australia and New Zealand

Finish: 4th

Pool 1

Australia bt England 19-6, Concord Oval, Sydney

Australia bt United States 47-12, Ballymore, Brisbane

Australia bt Japan 42-13, Concord Oval, Sydney

Quarter-final: Australia bt Ireland 33-15, Concord Oval, Sydney

Semi-final: Australia lost to France 30-24, Concord Oval, Sydney

Third place playoff: Australia lost to Wales 22-21, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua

Top points scorer: Michael Lynagh 82 (20 conversions, 12 penalty goals, 2 drop goals)

Top try scorer: *Matthew Burke 5





1991

Hosts: England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and France

Finish: winners

Pool C

Australia bt Argentina 32-19, Stradey Park, Llanelli

Australia bt Western Samoa 9-3, Pontypool Park, Pontypool

Australia bt Wales 38-3, Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

Quarter-final: Australia bt Ireland 19-18, Lansdowne Road, Dublin

Semi-final: Australia bt New Zealand 16-6, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Final: Australia bt England 12-6, Twickenham, London

Top points scorer: Lynagh 66 (2T, 11C, 12PG)

Top try scorer: David Campese 6





1995

Hosts: South Africa

Finish: quarter-finalists

Pool A

Australia lost to South Africa 27-18, Newlands Stadium, Cape Town

Australia bt Canada 27-11, Boet Erasmus Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Australia bt Romania 42-3, Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch

Quarter-final: Australia lost to England 25-22, Newlands Stadium, Cape Town

Top points scorer: Lynagh 47 (2T, 5C, 9PG)

Top try scorer: Joe Roff 3





1999

Hosts: Wales, England, France, Scotland and Ireland

Finish: winners

Pool 5

Australia bt Romania 57-9, Ravenhill, Belfast

Australia bt Ireland 23-3, Lansdowne Road, Dublin

Australia bt USA 55-19, Thomond Park, Limerick

Quarter-final: Australia bt Wales 24-9, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Semi-final: Australia bt South Africa 27-21 (extra time), Twickenham, London

Final: Australia bt France 35-12, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Top points scorer: *Matt Burke 101 (2T, 17C, 19PG)

Top try scorers: Toutai Kefu, 3, Ben Tune 3





2003

Hosts: Australia

Finish: runners-up

Group A

Australia bt Argentina 24-8, Olympic Stadium, Sydney

Australia bt Romania 90-8, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Australia bt Namibia 142-0, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia bt Ireland 17-16, Telstra Dome, Melbourne

Quarter-final: Australia bt Scotland 33-16, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Semi-final: Australia bt New Zealand 22-10, Olympic Stadium, Sydney

Final: Australia lost to England 20-17 (extra time), Olympic Stadium, Sydney

Top points scorer: Elton Flatley 100 (1T, 16C, 21P)

Top try scorers: Chris Latham 5, Lote Tuqiri 5, Mat Rogers 5





2007

Hosts: France, Wales and Scotland

Finish: quarter-finalists

Australia bt Japan 91-3, Lyon

Australia bt Wales 32-20, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Australia bt Fiji 55-12, Montpellier

Australia bt Canada 37-6, Bordeaux

Quarter-final: Australia lost to England 12-10, Marseilles

Top points scorer: Matt Giteau 40 (3T, 8C, 3P)

Top try scorers: Drew Mitchell 7





INDIVIDUAL AND TEAM RECORDS

Biggest win: 142-0 v Namibia, 2003

Biggest loss: 27-18 v South Africa, 1995

Most games: George Gregan 22 (1995-2007); John Eales 15 (1991-99); Lynagh 15 (1987-1995); Campese 15 (1987-1995); Jason Little 14 (1991-99); Tim Horan 14 (1991-99); Roff 14 (1995-2003), Tuqiri 12 (2003-07), Stephen Larkham 12 (1999-2007)

Top points scorers: Lynagh 195 (4T, 36C, 33PG, 2DG); Matt Burke 125 (6T, 19C, 19P); Flatley 100 (1T, 16C, 21P); Giteau 60 (7T, 8C, 3P); Stirling Mortlock 57 (5T, 10C, 4P); Rogers 57 (5T, 16C); Latham 55 (11T)

Top try scorers: Latham 11, Campese 10, Giteau 7, Mitchell 7, Roff 7, Tuqiri 6, Matt Burke 6, Horan 6, Rogers 5, Mortlock 5, Little 5

Most points in a game: Rogers 42 (2T, 16C) v Namibia, 2003; Flatley 30 v Romania, 2003; Giteau 27 v Fiji, 2007; Matt Burke 25 v Wales, 1999 (final); Latham 25 v Namibia, 2003; Matt Burke 24 v South Africa, 1999

Most tries in a game: Latham 5 v Namibia, 2003; Kefu 3 v Romania, 2003; Rocky Elsom 3 v Japan, 2007; Tuqiri 3 v Namibia, 2003; Rogers 3 v Namibia, 2003; Giteau 3 v Namibia, 2003; Mitchell 3 v Fiji, 2007

Most conversions in a game: Rogers 16 v Namibia, 2003; Flatley 11 v Romania, 2003

Most penalties in a game: Matt Burke 8 v South Africa, 1999; Matt Burke 7 v France 1999.

Most drop goals in a game: Lynagh 1 v France 1987; Lynagh 1 v Wales, 1987; Gregan 1 v Ireland, 2003; Larkham 1 v South Africa 1999; Berrick Barnes 1 v Wales, 2007

(*denotes Matthew Burke and Matt Burke are different players)