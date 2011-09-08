Australia's record at the Rugby World Cup

AUSTRALIA'S RUGBY WORLD CUP RESULTS 1987-2007
Played: 34, won 29, lost 5
1987
Hosts: Australia and New Zealand
Finish: 4th
Pool 1
Australia bt England 19-6, Concord Oval, Sydney
Australia bt United States 47-12, Ballymore, Brisbane
Australia bt Japan 42-13, Concord Oval, Sydney
Quarter-final: Australia bt Ireland 33-15, Concord Oval, Sydney
Semi-final: Australia lost to France 30-24, Concord Oval, Sydney
Third place playoff: Australia lost to Wales 22-21, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua
Top points scorer: Michael Lynagh 82 (20 conversions, 12 penalty goals, 2 drop goals)
Top try scorer: *Matthew Burke 5
1991
Hosts: England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and France
Finish: winners
Pool C
Australia bt Argentina 32-19, Stradey Park, Llanelli
Australia bt Western Samoa 9-3, Pontypool Park, Pontypool
Australia bt Wales 38-3, Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff
Quarter-final: Australia bt Ireland 19-18, Lansdowne Road, Dublin
Semi-final: Australia bt New Zealand 16-6, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
Final: Australia bt England 12-6, Twickenham, London
Top points scorer: Lynagh 66 (2T, 11C, 12PG)
Top try scorer: David Campese 6
1995
Hosts: South Africa
Finish: quarter-finalists
Pool A
Australia lost to South Africa 27-18, Newlands Stadium, Cape Town
Australia bt Canada 27-11, Boet Erasmus Stadium, Port Elizabeth
Australia bt Romania 42-3, Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch
Quarter-final: Australia lost to England 25-22, Newlands Stadium, Cape Town
Top points scorer: Lynagh 47 (2T, 5C, 9PG)
Top try scorer: Joe Roff 3
1999
Hosts: Wales, England, France, Scotland and Ireland
Finish: winners
Pool 5
Australia bt Romania 57-9, Ravenhill, Belfast
Australia bt Ireland 23-3, Lansdowne Road, Dublin
Australia bt USA 55-19, Thomond Park, Limerick
Quarter-final: Australia bt Wales 24-9, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
Semi-final: Australia bt South Africa 27-21 (extra time), Twickenham, London
Final: Australia bt France 35-12, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
Top points scorer: *Matt Burke 101 (2T, 17C, 19PG)
Top try scorers: Toutai Kefu, 3, Ben Tune 3
2003
Hosts: Australia
Finish: runners-up
Group A
Australia bt Argentina 24-8, Olympic Stadium, Sydney
Australia bt Romania 90-8, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Australia bt Namibia 142-0, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia bt Ireland 17-16, Telstra Dome, Melbourne
Quarter-final: Australia bt Scotland 33-16, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Semi-final: Australia bt New Zealand 22-10, Olympic Stadium, Sydney
Final: Australia lost to England 20-17 (extra time), Olympic Stadium, Sydney
Top points scorer: Elton Flatley 100 (1T, 16C, 21P)
Top try scorers: Chris Latham 5, Lote Tuqiri 5, Mat Rogers 5
2007
Hosts: France, Wales and Scotland
Finish: quarter-finalists
Australia bt Japan 91-3, Lyon
Australia bt Wales 32-20, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
Australia bt Fiji 55-12, Montpellier
Australia bt Canada 37-6, Bordeaux
Quarter-final: Australia lost to England 12-10, Marseilles
Top points scorer: Matt Giteau 40 (3T, 8C, 3P)
Top try scorers: Drew Mitchell 7
INDIVIDUAL AND TEAM RECORDS
Biggest win: 142-0 v Namibia, 2003
Biggest loss: 27-18 v South Africa, 1995
Most games: George Gregan 22 (1995-2007); John Eales 15 (1991-99); Lynagh 15 (1987-1995); Campese 15 (1987-1995); Jason Little 14 (1991-99); Tim Horan 14 (1991-99); Roff 14 (1995-2003), Tuqiri 12 (2003-07), Stephen Larkham 12 (1999-2007)
Top points scorers: Lynagh 195 (4T, 36C, 33PG, 2DG); Matt Burke 125 (6T, 19C, 19P); Flatley 100 (1T, 16C, 21P); Giteau 60 (7T, 8C, 3P); Stirling Mortlock 57 (5T, 10C, 4P); Rogers 57 (5T, 16C); Latham 55 (11T)
Top try scorers: Latham 11, Campese 10, Giteau 7, Mitchell 7, Roff 7, Tuqiri 6, Matt Burke 6, Horan 6, Rogers 5, Mortlock 5, Little 5
Most points in a game: Rogers 42 (2T, 16C) v Namibia, 2003; Flatley 30 v Romania, 2003; Giteau 27 v Fiji, 2007; Matt Burke 25 v Wales, 1999 (final); Latham 25 v Namibia, 2003; Matt Burke 24 v South Africa, 1999
Most tries in a game: Latham 5 v Namibia, 2003; Kefu 3 v Romania, 2003; Rocky Elsom 3 v Japan, 2007; Tuqiri 3 v Namibia, 2003; Rogers 3 v Namibia, 2003; Giteau 3 v Namibia, 2003; Mitchell 3 v Fiji, 2007
Most conversions in a game: Rogers 16 v Namibia, 2003; Flatley 11 v Romania, 2003
Most penalties in a game: Matt Burke 8 v South Africa, 1999; Matt Burke 7 v France 1999.
Most drop goals in a game: Lynagh 1 v France 1987; Lynagh 1 v Wales, 1987; Gregan 1 v Ireland, 2003; Larkham 1 v South Africa 1999; Berrick Barnes 1 v Wales, 2007
(*denotes Matthew Burke and Matt Burke are different players)