Djokovic leads stunning praise for Korean star

Novak Djokovic has led the universal praise for Korean young gun Hyeon Chung, predicting a huge future for the tennis sensation.
The 21-year-old Chung stunned the tennis world with a 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 7-6 (7-3) win against six-time champion on Monday night at the Australian Open.
Chung, who also toppled fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the third round, bore an uncanny resemblance to his childhood idol with his speed, athleticism and freakish retrieval skills.
While Djokovic wasn't at his supreme best - struggling with a recurrence of his troublesome elbow injury - Chung's performance could not be understated.
"I cannot believe what I'm seeing," Courier said on the Seven Network.
"I cannot believe how good this kid is."
Djokovic himself led the flood of tributes to Chung on social media after the match.
Chung will face world No.97 Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-finals on Wednesday after the aptly-named American's shock defeat of Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem.
That was an incredible performance #Chung! Keep up great work. You’ve got this! 👏 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GjCwmnhXOd— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 22, 2018
Amazing performance by Hyeon Chung. So calm, so quick, so good. Two great stories with Sandgren and Chung to play for a spot in the semi's. Looking forward to it already!— Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) January 22, 2018
Huge congratulations to #Chung on defeating six time champion #Djokovic. Stayed so cool and in the zone to play truly outstanding tennis. Absolutely stunning performance 🔥. #AusOpen— Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) January 22, 2018
That’s was an outstanding combination of athleticism and ball striking on a big stage against an all time great , 👏 #chung @AustralianOpen— roger rasheed (@roger_rasheed) January 22, 2018
Chung's win was by far the biggest of his blossoming career, made even sweeter by the fact it came against the man he's modelled his game on.
"When I was young I'm just trying to copy Novak because he's my idol," said the world No.58.
"I can't believe this tonight, dreams come true tonight."
Djokovic showed plenty of resilience to push through his obvious injury but appeared unable to fully stretch his arm without pain.
Coming off a six-month layoff, the longest of his career, Djokovic's health had been questioned throughout the tournament and his troublesome right elbow appeared far from healed.
Again wearing a full compression sleeve on his arm, Djokovic sent down four straight double-faults in falling to a 4-0 deficit in the opening set.
HUGE UPSET: Impressive Chung destroys six-time champ Djokovic
CULT HERO: Young fan's unforgettable Djokovic moment
WHAT A CATCH!: Ballgirl delights crowd with classic grab
The 12-time grand slam winner fought back to force a tiebreak but was clearly in pain when at full stretch and called for the trainer in between sets.
Speaking after the match, the 14th-seeded Serb admitted he was unsure whether he would need more time away from the game.
"I really don't know," Djokovic said.
"I have to reassess everything with my team, medical team, coaches and everybody. Scan it, see what the situation is like.
"Last couple weeks, I played a lot of tennis. Let's see what's happening inside."
However, Djokovic didn't want to take anything away from the performance of Chung, who he's predicting big things for in the future.
"He definitely has the game to be a top-10 player, without a doubt," Djokovic said.
"You can see that he cares about his career and his performances, so I'm sure that he's going to get some really good results in the future.
"He was a better player on the court tonight and he deserved to win."
Interviewed ahead of the tournament, Djokovic insisted he had not had surgery on his elbow but was tight-lipped on the exact nature of his injury and how he was managing his pain.
Reluctant to detract from Chung's scintillating performance, the 30-year-old was philosophical when quizzed about his latest injury setback.
"It's frustrating, of course, when you have that much time and you don't heal properly," he said.
"But it is what it is. There is some kind of a reason behind all of this. I'm just trying my best obviously because I love this sport.
"I'm very grateful I had the chance to play ... (even though) it's disappointing to go out in the fourth round."
Djokovic wasn't helped by the fact that he was playing a young man determined to emulate his own exhausting style of play.
With agencies