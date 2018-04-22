Athletics' Manaea no-hits Red Sox, Darvish struggles once again

It was a memorable day for Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea, who struck out 10 batters in Saturday's victory against the Boston Red Sox

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea is beginning to look like the pitcher everyone thought he was before the 2013 MLB Draft after his no-hit performance against the high-flying Boston Red Sox.

Manaea blanked the Red Sox while striking out 10 batters in Saturday's 3-0 win in MLB. This marked the A's first no-hitter since Dallas Braden threw a perfect game in 2010.

It is the first time the Red Sox have been no-hit since April 22, 1993.

"I just kept telling myself keep everything the same and not let anything get too big for me," Manaea told CSN California after the game. "That really helped me out, I just took a few deep breaths and the rest was just leave it up to the defense."

Things are not so rosy on the mound for the Chicago Cubs, though, following their 6-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Yu Darvish got touched up for five runs in 4.6 innings, but what is more concerning is the theme coming out of his starts early in the season.

Darvish has failed to get out of the fifth inning in three of his four starts.

MARTINEZ THWARTS REDS

Carlos Martinez tossed six shutout innings of three-hit ball which moves his scoreless innings streak to 18. The St Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 for their 10th successive win against the franchise.

Cleveland Indians starter Mike Clevinger threw a complete game shutout while allowing just two hits in a 4-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter C.J. Cron went two for four with two home runs and four RBIs in a 10-1 rout of the Minnesota Twins.

GIOLITO BOOED BY OWN FANS

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito completed just two innings while giving up nine earned runs along with five hits and seven walks. He was booed off the field by his own fans as Chicago lost 10-1 to reigning champions the Houston Astros.

NO WAY PAST DIDI

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is so good he has been able to take the torch from Derek Jeter, force Gleyber Torres to learn third base, and rob hits on a nightly basis. He helped the Yankees crush the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

New York Yankees 9-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers 12-4 Kansas City Royals

Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

St Louis Cardinals 4-3 Cincinnati Reds

Tampa Bay Rays 10-1 Minnesota Twins

Cleveland Indians 4-0 Baltimore Orioles

Atlanta Braves 4-3 New York Mets

Houston Astros 10-1 Chicago White Sox

Seattle Mariners 9-7 Texas Rangers

Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Miami Marlins

Colorado Rockies 5-2 Chicago Cubs

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 San Diego Padres

Oakland Athletics 3-0 Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels 4-3 San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Washington Nationals

PADRES AT DIAMONDBACKS

If you like lefties then this is the game for you. Joey Lucchesi (2-0, 1.66 ERA) takes the mound for the San Diego Padres with hopes of continuing a stellar start to his career. He will take on Patrick Corbin (3-0, 1.65) who is coming off a complete game, one-hit shutout against the San Francisco Giants.