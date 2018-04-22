Asamoah Gyan hails Al-Ain after UAE Pro-League triumph

The Boss secured their 13th league title in a record time with an emphatic victory over Knights of Najd and the Ghana star has applauded the feat

Asamoah Gyan has congratulated Al-Ain after winning the UAE Pro-League following their 4-0 demolition of Al-Nasr SC on Saturday.

Marcus Berg’s hat-trick and an Ahmed Khalil effort sealed the crucial win as they nicked their 13th league title in record time, after securing 50 points in 21 outings.

The Ghana international who now plies his trade with Kayserispor in Turkey scored 95 goals in 85 appearances for the club in a four-year stint, before departing to Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG.

During his time at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium outfit, he won three league title, one UAE President's Cup and an Arabian Gulf Super Cup.

Following the feat by Zoran Mamic's men, the 32-year-old has taken to the social media to laud the team for the effort.

“It’s a done deal. Congratulations to Al-Ain for winning the league this year,” Gyan wrote on Instagram.

“I’m happy to be part of this great club. Thanks to all the fans for supporting the team.”