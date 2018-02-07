AS Monaco finally lose as final play-off spots are settled

After winning 13 games in the Basketball Champions League, AS Monaco finally suffered a loss.

AS Monaco suffered their first defeat of the Basketball Champions League as they were beaten 84-77 by Pinar Karsiyaka in the final Group A game.

All of AS Monaco's first 13 games had ended in victory, but Jarrod Jones (21 points) and Metin Turen (15 points) combined for 16-of-21 shooting from the field to lead the Turkish side, who finished second in the group, to victory.

Joining them in progressing to the round of 16 from the group are EWE Baskets Oldenburg, who held off a UNET Holon fightback to win 87-86, and UCAM Murcia, the Spanish side going through despite a 70-56 loss to Juventus Utena.

Murcia finished level with Dinamo Sassari, who overcame Enisey Krasnoyarsk 101-94. However, the Italian team missed out because of a one-point aggregate deficit to Murcia from their two meetings.

In Group D, Sidigas Avellino missed out on the play-offs as they were beaten 79-74 by Telekom Baskets Bonn, Tomislav Zubcic scoring 17 points for the German outfit.

Avellino's slip up sealed a place in the last 16 for Stelmet Enea Zielona Gora despite their 84-70 defeat to CEZ Nymburk.

Besiktas Sompo Japan had already sealed top spot in Group D but lost 73-68 to Nanterre 92, who qualified in third. Elsewhere, Oostende overcame Aris 70-66.