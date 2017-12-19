Arsenal vs West Ham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Two London clubs go head-to-head on Tuesday as the Carabao Cup moves into the quarter-final phase with Arsenal's home clash against West Ham United.

Arsene Wenger's men have found the going hard in the Premier League recently, dropping out of Champions League qualification.

And they will have to face a rejuvenated Hammers side, slowly recovering after a disastrous start to the season.

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Tuesday, December 19

19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM











The Carabao Cup clash will not be available live for UK viewers, as no channel is carrying the broadcast.

In the United States (US) , ESPN 3 will be screenin all the action live, while subscribers will also be able to watch online via the Watch ESPN stream.





SQUADS & TEAM NEWS







Position Arsenal players

Goalkeepers

Cech, Ospina, Macey

Defenders

Mertesacker, Holding, Mustafi, Koscielny, Chambers, Monreal, Debuchy, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles

Midfielders

Nelson, Wilshere, Willock, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil

Forwards

Iwobi, Sanchez, Welbeck, Lacazette, Giroud, Nketiah, Akpom, Walcott



Theo Walcott has missed Arsenal's last two outings, but could return for the quarter final after recovering from a groin injury.

Shkodran Mustafi is also on the mend but will not be risked on Tuesday, while Wenger will also have to do without Aaron Ramsey who has been ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Potential Arsenal starting XI: Ospina; Debuchy, Mertesacker, Holding, Maitland-Niles; Coquelin, Elneny; Nelson, Iwobi, Welbeck; Giroud.





Position West Ham players

Goalkeepers

Hart, Adrian

Defenders

Masuaku, Zabaleta, Collins, Reid, Creswell, Ogbonna

Midfielders

Noble, Lanzini, Obiang, Arnautovic, Antonio, Kouyate, Rice

Forwards

Carroll, Ayew, Sakho, Chicharito



With the Hammers still battling against relegation, David Moyes may well opt to rest several first-teamers at the outset of a busy festive season.

Javier Hernandez is one of the players who could benefit from rotation, especially if Manuel Lanzini sees a two-match ban for diving upheld, while Mark Noble is likely to miss out through injury.

Joe Hart is also set to start after losing his place to Adrian in recent weeks.

Potential West Ham starting XI: Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Arnautovic, Lanzini, Obiang, Masuaku; Carroll, Chicharito.





BETTING & MATCH ODDS













Arsenal are 8/15 favourites according to dabblebet , with West Ham priced at 5/1 to win. A draw between the sides after 90 minutes at the Emirates is considered a 10/3 bet.

Click here to see dabblebet's markets for the game, including goalscorer odds, correct score predictions and more.

