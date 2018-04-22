Arsenal team news: Aubameyang benched against West Ham, but Ramsey returns

Arsene Wenger's farewell tour begins on home soil with a derby date against the Hammers, with the Gunners having one eye on a Europa League semi-final

Aaron Ramsey has returned to the Arsenal starting XI for a Premier League derby date with West Ham at Emirates Stadium, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left on the bench.

The Gunners have one eye on a Europa League semi-final first leg clash with Atletico Madrid on Thursday, but are aware of the need to get key men match sharp.

Arsene Wenger has named a strong side for a meeting with the Hammers, with the long-serving Frenchman starting his farewell tour following the revelation that he is to step down at the end of the season after 22 years in north London.

He is, however, missing a number of those that he will hope to see involved in midweek.

Mesut Ozil is struggling with illness, and is rested as a result, while Jack Wilshere is still nursing an ankle problem.

First-choice goalkeeper Petr Cech has a hip complaint, giving David Ospina a Premier League opportunity, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is working his way back from knee ligament damage.

Sead Kolasinac is another on the sidelines, with the versatile defender seeing an ankle ailment rule him out.

Alexandre Lacazette was paired with Aubameyang last time out at Newcastle, in a 2-1 defeat, but the Frenchman will be supported by Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi against the Hammers.

The Gunners are looking to stretch a run of five successive victories on home soil across all competitions.

Arsenal team: Ospina, Monreal, Koscielny, Mustafi, Bellerín, Mohamed Elneny, Ramsey, Welbeck, Xhaka, Iwobi, Lacazette.

Subs: Macey, Mertesacker, Holding, Chambers, Maitlands-Niles, Nelson, Aubameyang.



West Ham team: Hart, Rice, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Zabaleta, Kouyate, Masuaku, Fernandes, Arnautovic, Joao Mario.

Subs: Adrian, Cullen, Evra, Lanzini, Hugill, Carroll, Chicharito.

