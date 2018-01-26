Arsenal January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea want Giroud

Chelsea shift attentions to Arsenal's Giroud
Chelsea are ready to make a shock bid for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, claims the Mirror.
Giroud had been expected to move to Dortmund as part of the deal that brings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Emirates Stadium.
But with talks stalling in Germany, the Blues could swoop themselves if their own negotiations with Edin Dzeko failed to yield results.
Pardew: Evans available at the right price
Arsenal's reported pursuit of Jonny Evans has been given a boost after West Brom boss Alan Pardew said the Northern Ireland international is available at the right price.
Evans has been long linked with a move away from The Hawthorns, with Manchester City, and more recently Arsenal, the names in the frame.
Ozil ready to commit to Arsenal deal
Mesut Ozil looks “ready to commit” to a new Arsenal contract, says Arsene Wenger, with the Gunners boss cautiously optimistic that a deal will be done.
The Germany international is yet to extend his stay at Emirates Stadium past the end of the season and will drop into the free agent pool this summer if no fresh terms are agreed.
Arsenal have already seen Alexis Sanchez head through the exits after failing to resolve his future, and the Premier League heavyweights are eager to avoid a repeat with another key figure.
Auba to Arsenal 'far from close'
Arsene Wenger admits a deal to bring Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal remains “far from close” as a lengthy saga drags on.
The Gunners identified the Gabon international as a top target once it became clear that Alexis Sanchez would be heading out of Emirates Stadium.
He has departed for Manchester United, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction, but no progress has been made in the pursuit of Aubameyang.
Why Mahrez was at Arsenal
Riyad Mahrez’s recent visit to Arsenal has sparked talk of an imminent transfer, but Leicester boss Claude Puel claims the winger was on a scouting mission.
The Algeria international is generating plenty of speculation once again with the latest recruitment window open.
Potential moves to Liverpool and Arsenal have been mooted for the 26-year-old , with his presence at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday fuelling rumours that he could be heading to north London.
Dortmund frustrated over Auba talks
Borussia Dortmund are growing frustrated at Arsenal's refusal to meet their asking price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Goal understands.
Arsenal have so far made two bids for the Gabon international, but neither has been close to Dortmund's valuation of €70 million.
Ozil wants £300k-a-week
Mesut Ozil is demanding £300,000-a-week in order to commit to fresh terms at Arsenal, reports the Daily Mail .
The Gunners have yet to tie the Germany international to a new deal as he heads towards free agency.
They have so far refused to meet the demands of the World Cup winner, but have been made aware of what it will take to get an agreement pushed through.
Dortmund to walk away from Giroud
Borussia Dortmund are set to walk away from any deal for Olivier Giroud, reports the Daily Mail .
BVB wanted the French striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but with talks stalling Giroud is looking at other options.
Dortmund may turn back to Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi if a deal with Arsenal for Aubameyang is reached, though a move for the Blues forward would hinge on them landing another striker as well.
Mou mocks Man City over Alexis transfer failure
Jose Mourinho mocked Manchester City's claims they turned away from Alexis Sanchez when it became apparent United were going to land him.
“Alexis reminds me a little bit of the metaphor — when you see the tree with amazing oranges at the top of the tree but cannot get there," he said, using an interesting fruit analogy to poke fun at Pep Guardiola's team.
“You say, ‘Oh, I got the lower ones because I don’t like the ones at the top’. But you do like the ones at the top. They’re so nice, so orange, so round, so full of juice. But you can’t get there.
“So you say, ‘I don’t want to go there’ or ‘I didn’t like it, I prefer the other ones.’ It reminds me of that story.”
Alexis missed drug test with Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez could be in hot water for missing a drug test with Arsenal on Monday, according to the Daily Mail .
According to the report Sanchez or Arsenal could be held accountable under the 'whereabouts' rule, with the Chilean having travelled to Manchester to complete a deal with Man United while his whereabouts details showed him as still being in London.
A player can face an extensive ban if he has three whereabouts failures in 12 months, though no comment on the situation has been made by the FA or Arsenal, while UEFA have denied any involvement.
Arsenal's latest Auba bid rejected
Arsenal have seen a second approach for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang knocked back, according to Bild .
The Gunners opened the bidding at €50 million but are yet to meet Dortmund's demands.
The Bundesliga side are looking to generate around €70m from the sale of a prized asset and will not be talked into dropping that asking price.