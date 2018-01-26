Arsenal January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea want Giroud

Chelsea shift attentions to Arsenal's Giroud









Chelsea are ready to make a shock bid for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, claims the Mirror.

Giroud had been expected to move to Dortmund as part of the deal that brings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Emirates Stadium.

But with talks stalling in Germany, the Blues could swoop themselves if their own negotiations with Edin Dzeko failed to yield results.





Pardew: Evans available at the right price









Arsenal's reported pursuit of Jonny Evans has been given a boost after West Brom boss Alan Pardew said the Northern Ireland international is available at the right price.

Evans has been long linked with a move away from The Hawthorns, with Manchester City, and more recently Arsenal, the names in the frame.

Ozil ready to commit to Arsenal deal









Mesut Ozil looks “ready to commit” to a new Arsenal contract, says Arsene Wenger, with the Gunners boss cautiously optimistic that a deal will be done.

The Germany international is yet to extend his stay at Emirates Stadium past the end of the season and will drop into the free agent pool this summer if no fresh terms are agreed.

Arsenal have already seen Alexis Sanchez head through the exits after failing to resolve his future, and the Premier League heavyweights are eager to avoid a repeat with another key figure.

Auba to Arsenal 'far from close'









