Arsenal confirm Wenger announcement will be made at the end of the season

Arsenal have reiterated their stance on manager Arsene Wenger’s contract situation, with an announcement expected at the end of the season, Goal understands.

The long-standing Gunners boss has seen his position come under renewed scrutiny following a damaging 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace, which further dented Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Wenger’s side have not finished outside the top four during the Frenchman’s 21-year reign at the club, but four consecutive away defeats and dismal form in 2017 has left the north London outfit seven points off fourth place with eight games left.

A statement from the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust on Tuesday revealed that they had spoken to the club about their members’ frustrations over the current ambiguity of the managerial situation, although an Arsenal spokesman told Goal that there was no discussion about whether a contract is on offer or not.

However, Arsenal did confirm that they are not expecting an announcement to be made on Wenger’s future before the end of the season when a "mutual decision will be communicated in the right way", reiterating the statement made by chairman Sir Chips Keswick last month.

78 per cent of the AST’s 1,000 respondents in a recent poll said they had lost faith in Wenger and feel he is no longer the right man for the job and they reaffirmed that statement during their discussion with the club on Tuesday.