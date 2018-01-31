Arsenal & Barca target Meyer to 'decide his future soon', say Schalke

The Germany international has opted against entering into contract extension talks, forcing his current club to accept that he is destined to move on

Schalke CEO Christian Heidel has promised a resolution to the Max Meyer saga amid rumours the youngster could move to one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Meyer, 22, is out of contract at the end of the current season, and has been linked with a free transfer to Arsenal and Barcelona in June.

Heidel refused to deny the reports around the star, but believes Meyer will soon announce his intentions.

"Max will be deciding shortly if he wants to stay at Schalke past the summer," the executive explained to Amazon Music.

"Max is very happy here, Schalke is his home, we will try to make it him as comfortable financially as possible.

"He is playing the best season of his life, and the coach has found a position for him that Max didn't believe he could play. Personally, I didn't think he could either."

Schalke are keen to see Meyer commit his future to the Bundesliga club, having resigned themselves to losing another gem at the end of the season.

Leon Goretzka, also 22, will join Bayern Munich at the end of the season on a free after declining an extension on a deal that expires in 2018.