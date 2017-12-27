Antonio Donnarumma upholds the family name for AC Milan after brother's injury

AC Milan might not be too worried about losing star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma — as they have another Donnarumma who is nifty with his gloves waiting in the wings.

The Rossoneri's first choice was absent for Wednesday's Coppa Italia derby against Inter through injury.

Marco Storari was called up to deputise, but also fell victim to physical troubles, leaving coach Gennaro Gattuso with a dilemma between the posts.

Enter Antonio Donnarumma, brother of the teenage sensation, making his debut appearance for the Serie A giants almost a decade after he first sat on the bench as an unused substitute.

The 27-year-old performed heroically to keep out the likes of Mauro Icardi and Antonio Candreva for 120 minutes at San Siro.

The game was eventually decided by another teenager, Patrick Cutrone, who struck in extra time to decide the tie 1-0.

All the plaudits, however, went to the older Donnarumma for his surprising turn between the posts.

Unlike his child prodigy brother, Antonio has taken the long path to San Siro stardom.

After coming through the Milan youth ranks he failed to make an appearance in his first spell, spending time on loan at Piacenza and Gubbio before moving to Genoa in 2012.

He was last in Greek side Asteras Tripoli before Vincenzo Montella brought him back to Italy at the start of the current season.