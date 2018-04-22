Andrew Bogut returns to Australia, signs with Sydney Kings

Andrew Bogut spent 13 years in the NBA, but has decided to return to his native Australia to continue his career.

Andrew Bogut has decided to return to his native Australia and sign with the Sydney Kings.

The NBL side on Sunday announced they had agreed a deal to bring Bogut home after 13 years in the NBA.



Bogut also seemed to confirm the news, retweeting the Kings' photo with the caption "Bingo!"



Bogut, 33, became a sensation in the United States when he became the first Australian to be selected number one overall in the NBA draft. The Milwaukee Bucks took him in 2005, where he spent seven seasons.

He then signed with the Golden State Warriors, where he earned a championship ring in 2015. He most recently played part of last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but was waived in January.

Throughout his NBA career, Bogut averaged 9.7 points and 8.7 rebounds.