Andrew Bogut returns to Australia, signs with Sydney Kings

Andrew Bogut spent 13 years in the NBA, but ultimately decided to return to his native Australia to continue his career.

The NBL's Sydney Kings announced Sunday that the veteran big man will be joining their squad.

Bogut also seemed to confirm the news, retweeting the Kings' photo with the caption "Bingo!"

Bogut, 33, became a sensation in the United States when he became the first Australian to be selected No. 1 overall in the NBA draft. The Bucks took him in 2005, where he spent seven seasons.

He then signed with the Warriors, where he earned a championship ring in 2015. He most recently played part of last season with the Lakers, but was waived in January.

Throughout his NBA career, Bogut averaged 9.7 points and 8.7 rebounds.