Ancelotti: No Conte miracle at Chelsea, just courage

Carlo Ancelotti has praised Antonio Conte's "courage" to change his tactics to help turn Chelsea's season around and claim the Premier League title.

Friday's 1-0 win over West Brom secured a second crown in three years for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Conte got off to a mixed start in England as Chelsea followed three straight wins with a draw and two losses in their first six Premier League matches under the Italian.

A change to a formation with a back three helped spark an incredible 13-game winning streak in the top flight as Chelsea marched to the top of the table.

And Ancelotti, who managed Chelsea between 2009 and 2011, believes that sharp tactical mind of the former Juventus boss has been key in their rise.

"Conte has not performed a miracle, but he did very well," the Bayern Munich coach told Sky Sport . "He managed to impose his idea of football and had the courage to change when he needed to.

"When he settled into what he knew best, it made the difference. When he realised that things were not going well, he changed it immediately, and the system has been the key to the season.

"Buying N'Golo Kante turned the season, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa are back to their levels, David Luiz has done a great season with no mistakes.

"Conte has been really good."

Chelsea are back in action on Monday in their penultimate league match of the season against fellow London club Watford.

The Blues have an FA Cup final to look forward to later this month against Arsene Wenger's Arsenal.