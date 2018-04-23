Video allegedly shows former NRL player in vile drunken tirade

A video uploaded to social media is purported to show former NRL player Albert Kelly abusing a female patron at a UK McDonald's.

The former Cronulla Sharks and Gold Coast Titans player is currently the UK with English Super League side Hull FC.

A video shared on social media (which you can see above) shows a man, believed to be Kelly, slurring his words as he verbally abuses a number of people.

Kelly in action for Hull.

The man can be heard calling one woman a “slut” and a “whore”.

Hull FC has yet to respond to the incident, but a number of publications have identified Kelly in the video.

Kelly played 47 NRL games between 2010 and 2014 before heading overseas.

Kelly abused a female patron.

He was contracted to the Newcastle Knights in 2012 but was sacked before playing a game after smashing a light at a local nightclub.