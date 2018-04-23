Video allegedly shows former NRL player in vile drunken tirade

A video uploaded to social media is purported to show former NRL player Albert Kelly abusing a female patron at a UK McDonald's.
The former Cronulla Sharks and Gold Coast Titans player is currently the UK with English Super League side Hull FC.
A video shared on social media (which you can see above) shows a man, believed to be Kelly, slurring his words as he verbally abuses a number of people.
The man can be heard calling one woman a “slut” and a “whore”.
Hull FC has yet to respond to the incident, but a number of publications have identified Kelly in the video.
Kelly played 47 NRL games between 2010 and 2014 before heading overseas.
He was contracted to the Newcastle Knights in 2012 but was sacked before playing a game after smashing a light at a local nightclub.