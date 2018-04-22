Akwa United v Sunshine Stars: Promise Keepers set to heal Al-Hilal heartbreak

Following their exit from the Caf Confederation Cup, the Promise Keepers will shift focus to the domestic league as they take on the Owena Whales

Akwa United are hoping to banish the sad memories of getting knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup when they host Sunshine Stars in a Nigerian topflight encounter on Sunday.

The Promise Keepers are coming into the league tie after bowing out of the Caf inter-club competition at the expense of Sudanese giants Al-Hilal.

The Nigerian side suffered a 2-0 first leg loss in Sudan before gaining a 3-1 second leg triumph in Uyo but crashed out on away goal following a 3-3 aggregate score.

After their disappointing elimination, the Uyo-based side would aim to put the frustration behind them in the bid to get their league title chase back on track.

Prior to their unfortunate exit from the Caf event, Abdu Maikaba's side failed to win in their last four matches in all competitions, letting in seven goals in the process.

As it stands, Maikaba's men must put their struggling visitors to the sword at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium to end their poor run of form on the domestic scene.

Ahead of Sunday's encounter, Akwa would desperately want to avoid another slip-up, having been held by Abia Warriors to a 1-1 draw at home a couple of weeks ago.

Akwa were victors twice in four of their meetings in 2017 in all competitions, including their Federation Cup semi-final 4-2 win on aggregate over the Akure-based side.

On the other hand, Henry Abiodun's men would be eager to engineer another upset after they earned a point from a 3-3 draw at the same venue in 2016.

Going into the tie, Sunshine earned a comeback 2-1 win over Wikki Tourist to end their winless run and they will want to keep the Keepers at bay in other to snatch an away points this time.

Both Akwa and Sunshine have met eighteen times in the topflight since 2005 and are tied on 20 points, having registered same six wins and two draws apiece.

Both sides are plugged in different situations with sixth-placed hosts chasing a top-four spot, 15th placed visitors are battling to stay off the relegation zone.