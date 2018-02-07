Agent: Seven to eight clubs ask about Juventus' Asamoah

The Old Lady boss gives team news ahead of Friday clash with Fiorentina in the Italian topflight

Renowned agent Federico Pastorello says the way is all clear for Kwadwo Asamoah to leave Juventus.

After six years with the Old Lady, the Ghanaian looks set for a career elsewhere as his current contract expires at the end of the season.

But the 29-year-old's reported imminent departure is not cast in stone as other speculations say Juve could extend the midfielder's contract in order not to lose him on a free in the summer.

“Emre Can is a huge coup, even more so because he’ll arrive on a free transfer,” Pastorello said, as reported by Football Italia, when addressing speculations surrounding the future of some players.

“Juventus are a club that attract champions, and important signals are coming from the German.

“Alex Sandro? Juventus rejected €50 million for him last summer. If the Brazilian gets back to his best, maybe [the offers] will rise to €60m.

“Asamoah? He’s fine at Juve and playing more now, but after many years in Italy, I won’t rule out an experience abroad for him.

“At least 7-8 teams have asked me about Asa. The doors are open.”

Having been reduced to a squad player over the years, the Ghanaian has reportedly set his heart on a move away in his search for regular action.

Last summer, he came close to sealing a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, but the transfer fell through as Juve failed to find a replacement.

Galatasaray remain a possible destination for Asamoah, but transfer speculations say AS Roma and Inter Milan are the latest to join the race for his signature.

The midfielder has made 10 league appearances, involving nine starts, so far this season.

Five Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia medals and three Super Cup make up his trophy haul with Juventus.