Judd has baby boy

In what could be the most anticipated father-son selection of all time, Carlton star Chris Judd has had his first baby with wife Rebecca.

The boy, named Oscar Dylan Judd, was born today at 11.05am (AEST).

According to a press release from the star footballer, both Rebecca and Oscar are healthy and doing well and Chris is over the moon.

The former Eagles star played 134 games for West Coast, making Oscar eligible to play for the club under the father-son rule. He still needs to play 19 more games for Carlton to be able to have a crack at the boy.

Although Oscar is still 18 years away from any possible football career, Carlton and West Coast would surely be licking their lips at the possibilities.