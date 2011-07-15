Cousins admitted to hospital

Former West Coast and Richmond star Ben Cousins has been admitted to hospital with leg injuries.

The Brownlow medallist needed a heavy course of antibiotics after a serious infection in his leg, Sport News First reported.

The AFL star is expected to be released from hospital in the next 24 hours.

Cousins is believed to have injured himself with a cut on his lower leg, and hospital sources said it was not related to his well-documented drug issues.

Cousins was sensationally sacked from West Coast during the 2007 season after battling a drug addiction.