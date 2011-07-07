On 7 Sport this weekend...

Highlights
• It’s the match of the round as the top-of-the-ladder Cats take on the resurgent Eagles in Friday Night Football. Daniel Kerr interviews Nic Naitanui in a special half time feature.
• Tigers tough, inside midfielder Trent Cotchin and former Melbourne champion David Schwarz are on the AFL Game Day panel with host Hamish McLachlan. Special guests are Bombers skipper Jobe Watson and Richmond forward Jake King.
• V8 Supercars head to North Queensland ready to fight for the Sucrogen Townsville 400.
Broadcast times below:
Friday July 8
2011 Premiership Season, Round 16 – West Coast v Geelong
8.30pm in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth
11.30pm in Sydney and Brisbane
Replay - 7mate, Sat July 9, 6am in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth
Saturday July 9
V8 Supercars: Townsville Raceday Xtra
1.30pm in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth
V8 Supercars: Qualifying and Race 14
2pm in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth
Sunday July 10
AFL Game Day
10am in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth
10am on 7mate in Sydney and Brisbane
V8 Supercars: Townsville Raceday Xtra
2pm in Melbourne and Adelaide
11am in Perth
2pm on 7mate in Sydney and Brisbane
V8 Supercars: Townsville Qualifying
12pm in Perth
3pm on 7mate in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide
V8 Supercars: Townsville Race 15
4pm in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth
4pm on 7mate in Melbourne, Adelaide
2011 Premiership Season, Round 16 – Port Adelaide v St Kilda
3pm in Melbourne and Adelaide
1pm in Perth
Late night in Sydney and Brisbane
2011 Premiership Season, Round 16 – Collingwood v North Melbourne
1pm in Sydney and Brisbane
V8 Supercars: Townsville Race 15 (replay)
10.15pm in Melbourne and Adelaide