On 7 Sport this weekend...

Highlights

• It’s the match of the round as the top-of-the-ladder Cats take on the resurgent Eagles in Friday Night Football. Daniel Kerr interviews Nic Naitanui in a special half time feature.

• Tigers tough, inside midfielder Trent Cotchin and former Melbourne champion David Schwarz are on the AFL Game Day panel with host Hamish McLachlan. Special guests are Bombers skipper Jobe Watson and Richmond forward Jake King.

• V8 Supercars head to North Queensland ready to fight for the Sucrogen Townsville 400.

Broadcast times below:

Friday July 8

2011 Premiership Season, Round 16 – West Coast v Geelong

8.30pm in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth

11.30pm in Sydney and Brisbane

Replay - 7mate, Sat July 9, 6am in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth

Saturday July 9



V8 Supercars: Townsville Raceday Xtra

1.30pm in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth

V8 Supercars: Qualifying and Race 14

2pm in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth

Sunday July 10

AFL Game Day

10am in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth

10am on 7mate in Sydney and Brisbane

V8 Supercars: Townsville Raceday Xtra

2pm in Melbourne and Adelaide

11am in Perth

2pm on 7mate in Sydney and Brisbane

V8 Supercars: Townsville Qualifying

12pm in Perth

3pm on 7mate in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide

V8 Supercars: Townsville Race 15

4pm in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth

4pm on 7mate in Melbourne, Adelaide

2011 Premiership Season, Round 16 – Port Adelaide v St Kilda

3pm in Melbourne and Adelaide

1pm in Perth

Late night in Sydney and Brisbane

2011 Premiership Season, Round 16 – Collingwood v North Melbourne

1pm in Sydney and Brisbane

V8 Supercars: Townsville Race 15 (replay)

10.15pm in Melbourne and Adelaide