Swan 'too clever' for drug testers

A mischievous tweet by Dane Swan has landed the Collingwood star in hot water following an early morning visit from AFL drug testers.

The disgruntled midfielder tweeted about the timing of his compulsory drug test and followed it by remarking he was too clever to be caught by them.

"stop sending out drug testers at 6am. Its starting to Piss me off. What's wrong with the afternoon? You can't catch me anyway. Too clever." (sic)

Swan's tweet comes on the same day the AFL announced the number of failed drug tests had fallen in 2010.

Several injured Collingwood players, including Swan, recently returned from a mid-season high-altitude training session in Arizona, where the Magpie onballer found time to tweet about the same issue.

Speaking on SEN soon after the tweets, Swan outlined he was not concerned about being tested but did object to the times when the tests were done.

"They knocked on my door again, so that’s three times in the last week or so. Clearly they think I’m taking steroids.

"I don’t mind getting drug tested, I don’t have a problem with it. But I'm not sure what the difference is between six o’clock and nine o’clock. But oh well, if they want to keep sending them out at six o'clock I might have to move house."

The AFL remains the only sports body in Australia to publicly release testing figures for illicit drugs.

In 2010 one player was found with cannabinoids in his system and five with banned stimulants.